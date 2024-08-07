Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.19 per share for the quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$98.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$95.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$84.73 and a one year high of C$112.12.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.784 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QSR

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.