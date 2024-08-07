Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RVP opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.08.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 18.84%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw bought 48,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,094.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,417,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,662.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 182,529 shares of company stock worth $189,986 over the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

