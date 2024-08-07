Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of RVP opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.08.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 18.84%.
Insider Activity
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Retractable Technologies
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.