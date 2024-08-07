Reviewing Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) and ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO)

ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $15,850.00 1,779.91 -$7.78 million ($3.80) -2.24 Bavarian Nordic A/S $1.02 billion 2.06 $214.20 million $0.63 14.30

Risk and Volatility

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience. ZIVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bavarian Nordic A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ZIVO Bioscience and Bavarian Nordic A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience -11,068.75% N/A -677.15% Bavarian Nordic A/S 14.74% 15.54% 10.90%

Summary

Bavarian Nordic A/S beats ZIVO Bioscience on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Its products indications include poultry gut health, bovine mastitis, canine joint health, human immune modification, algal biomass for human consumption, and biomass for supporting skin health / anti-aging. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name. It is also developing MVA-BN for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; ABNCoV2 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. The company has license and collaboration agreement with AdaptVac; and license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. It operates in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Australia, Switzerland, Sweden, Chile, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

