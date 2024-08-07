RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

RGCO stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $201.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

