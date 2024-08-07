Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

Shares of RYTM opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.04.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 297.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,264.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $1,154.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,264.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $1,154.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $68,438.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,160 shares of company stock worth $1,042,210. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

