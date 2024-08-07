Ricky Hopson Sells 662 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ricky Hopson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26.

Catalent Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $116,021,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Catalent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth $56,429,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Catalent by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 759,600 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

