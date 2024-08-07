Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.37 Per Share

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a report issued on Sunday, August 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will earn $6.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.47. The consensus estimate for Riley Exploration Permian’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $99.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Shares of REPX stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $66,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,332.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $66,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,332.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,266,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $752,756. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

See Also

