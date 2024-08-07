RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

RingCentral Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of RNG stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,869 shares of company stock valued at $762,165 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $1,622,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 35.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 19.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Further Reading

