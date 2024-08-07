RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RNG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of RNG opened at $33.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,869 shares of company stock worth $762,165 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $938,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in RingCentral by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 228,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 93,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

