Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 671.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 66,049 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Robert Half Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE RHI opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.71. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

