Robert T. Macalik Acquires 500 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

MTDR stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $50.79 and a 52 week high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 14,874.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 424,665 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 329,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,747,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

