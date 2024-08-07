Robert W. Baird Lowers Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $150.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CE. Bank of America lowered their target price on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.75.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $127.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.07. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Celanese by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 310,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,196,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Celanese by 109.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Celanese by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Celanese by 41.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 128,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

