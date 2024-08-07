Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Up 0.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $50.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Roblox traded as high as $36.96 and last traded at $36.80. 1,154,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,400,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.53.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,708,603 shares in the company, valued at $392,712,991.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $525,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,708,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,712,991.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,575,955 in the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,285.39% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

