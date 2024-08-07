Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $246.26

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $246.26 and last traded at $246.26, with a volume of 1928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.17.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 951.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,706 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,119.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 763,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,135,000 after purchasing an additional 700,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,092,891,000 after purchasing an additional 438,356 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $118,345,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 82.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.