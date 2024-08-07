Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

ROOT stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39. Root has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $823.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other Root news, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $75,767.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,013 shares in the company, valued at $699,287.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Root in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Root during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

