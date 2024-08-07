Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,300.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 110.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $939.92.

SMCI opened at $616.94 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $226.59 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $806.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $838.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $1,423,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 168.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,516.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,420,000 after purchasing an additional 51,906 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

