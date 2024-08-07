Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 271.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,822 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,219,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 782,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,323,000 after buying an additional 21,984 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $136.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.76 and its 200-day moving average is $141.96. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $153.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

