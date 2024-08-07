Roth Capital Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a report issued on Sunday, August 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Riley Exploration Permian’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $518.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.36. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 24.16%.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,266,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $66,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,332.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,266,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $752,756. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1,191.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

See Also

