Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$163.00 at Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$156.00 to C$163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RY. UBS Group set a C$165.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$146.12.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$147.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$148.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$139.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$208.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$107.92 and a 12-month high of C$155.22.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.77 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.58 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1525292 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total transaction of C$7,889,646.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,628.83. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total transaction of C$7,889,646.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,628.83. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 12,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.46, for a total value of C$1,721,604.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,243.81. Insiders sold 101,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,592,565 in the last ninety days.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

