Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) CFO Naftali Holtz Acquires 5,350 Shares

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 7.6 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $150.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.17. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.5% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 245.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.