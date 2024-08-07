Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.82

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.82 and traded as low as $10.82. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 3,136 shares trading hands.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.

Institutional Trading of Royce Global Value Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 195,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 33.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

