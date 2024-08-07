Ryan Darrah Sells 3,895 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $71,122.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ryan Darrah also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 2nd, Ryan Darrah sold 761 shares of Forrester Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $14,512.27.
Forrester Research Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ FORR opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.42 million, a P/E ratio of 611.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
