Ryan Darrah Sells 3,895 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $71,122.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ryan Darrah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Ryan Darrah sold 761 shares of Forrester Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $14,512.27.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.42 million, a P/E ratio of 611.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

