Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 9,863 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $238,092.82. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,816,067 shares in the company, valued at $67,979,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,549 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $180,043.65.

On Thursday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,948 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $314,506.92.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,674 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $183,638.82.

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,697 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $276,166.17.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,917 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $423,020.37.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,430 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $128,039.40.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,730 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $630,560.70.

On Friday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,459 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $552,694.04.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,850 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $300,047.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,081 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $280,520.82.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEO opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

