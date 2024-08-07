Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) PT Raised to $22.00 at Truist Financial

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

SAFE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safehold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

SAFE stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 38.83 and a quick ratio of 42.51. Safehold has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Safehold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Safehold by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

