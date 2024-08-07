San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $167.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.86. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 715.03% and a net margin of 89.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,792 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

