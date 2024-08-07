San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $167.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.86. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.09.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 715.03% and a net margin of 89.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.
