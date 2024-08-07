Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) to “Market Perform”

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC cut shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

ARM opened at $113.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.46 and its 200 day moving average is $128.01. ARM has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ARM will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARM by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in ARM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in ARM by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC raised its stake in ARM by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

