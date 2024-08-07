Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Sasol Stock Performance

Sasol stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. Sasol has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $14.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 819.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 148.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 247.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 3,112.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

