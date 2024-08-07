Sath Shukla Sells 14,800 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) CEO Sath Shukla sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $19,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,793.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, August 5th, Sath Shukla sold 17,641 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $23,109.71.

SPRO opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 121.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 418,742 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

SPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

