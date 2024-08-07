Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Analysts

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SVRA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Savara from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Savara Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Savara by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Savara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Savara by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

SVRA stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 14.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $577.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.00. Savara has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

