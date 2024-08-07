Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) & Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) and Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Schroders and Rakuten Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schroders 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rakuten Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Schroders currently has a consensus price target of $42.16, indicating a potential upside of 723.44%. Given Schroders’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Schroders is more favorable than Rakuten Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schroders $3.65 billion N/A $500.79 million N/A N/A Rakuten Group $14.77 billion 0.72 -$2.41 billion ($1.00) -4.94

This table compares Schroders and Rakuten Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Schroders has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rakuten Group.

Profitability

This table compares Schroders and Rakuten Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schroders N/A N/A N/A Rakuten Group -14.15% -26.20% -1.32%

Volatility & Risk

Schroders has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rakuten Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Schroders beats Rakuten Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm's alternative investments include real estate markets, emerging market debt, commodities and agriculture funds, funds of hedge funds and private equity funds of funds. It conducts an in-house research to make its investments. Schroders plc was founded on 1804 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc. provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites. It also offers messaging services and sells advertising; and manages professional sport teams. The FinTech segment offers financial services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, general insurance, electronic payment business, crypto asset (virtual currency) spot transaction, etc. The Mobile segment provides communication services and technology, electricity supply, and digital content site services. The company was formerly known as Rakuten, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten Group, Inc. in April 2021. Rakuten Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Setagaya, Japan.

