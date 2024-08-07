Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Seaboard Stock Performance

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,090.50 on Wednesday. Seaboard has a 12 month low of $2,955.33 and a 12 month high of $3,862.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaboard

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Seaboard in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Seaboard by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Seaboard by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

