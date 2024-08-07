Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research firms have commented on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 60,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

