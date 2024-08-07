SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $3,268,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,677,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $8,406,920. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

