Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 32.92%.

Semler Scientific Trading Up 4.6 %

SMLR opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. Semler Scientific has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a market cap of $194.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Semler Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

