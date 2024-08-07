Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.900-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.900 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Sempra Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.50.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

