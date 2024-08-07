Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $13.96. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Semrush shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 22,405 shares trading hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $25,842.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,982,291 shares in the company, valued at $40,648,626.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $25,842.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,982,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,648,626.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,372 shares of company stock worth $800,691. 57.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Semrush by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. Semrush had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

