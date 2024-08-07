Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.63. Senstar Technologies shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 10,091 shares changing hands.

Senstar Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter.

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

