SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.39

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and traded as high as $10.49. SGS shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 62,987 shares.

SGS Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.