Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) CFO Sells $30,527.10 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $30,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,299.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Katherine Irene Fogertey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $92,476.89.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $99.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.83. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $111.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $12,238,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $16,365,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,213,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $6,745,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

