Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,111,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,095,188 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $161.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.