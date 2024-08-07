Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin Purchases 250 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1,666.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $108,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

