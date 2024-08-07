Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Get Shell alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SHEL

Shell Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $69.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell has a 12 month low of $60.13 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shell will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its position in Shell by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth $2,760,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.