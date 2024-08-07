SHF (SHFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. SHF had a negative net margin of 79.25% and a negative return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

SHF Stock Performance

Shares of SHFS opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. SHF has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

