Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Shares Up 5.7%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.50. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

