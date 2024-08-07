Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $937.31 million, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 39,943 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

