Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.180-4.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $927.0 million-$936.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $923.0 million. Shutterstock also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.18 to $4.32 EPS.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy bought 12,500 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shutterstock news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy bought 12,500 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes purchased 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $199,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

