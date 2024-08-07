SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $15.14. SI-BONE shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 42,277 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $59,509.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $59,509.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $36,956.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,956 shares of company stock valued at $172,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,453,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,610 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 810.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,139,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,756 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,721,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,207,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,320,000 after purchasing an additional 214,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 211,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $586.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.20.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Further Reading

