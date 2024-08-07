Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Lee Enterprises, Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lee Enterprises in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.02) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.06). The consensus estimate for Lee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Lee Enterprises’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.41). Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. The firm had revenue of $150.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Lee Enterprises Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LEE stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. Lee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEE. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Lee Enterprises by 94.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 110,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,041 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

