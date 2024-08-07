Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIMO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,150 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,971.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIMO opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $85.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.52.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 113.07%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

