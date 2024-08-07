Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Sinclair alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sinclair

Sinclair Stock Up 3.9 %

SBGI opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. Sinclair has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.97. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.04%.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 37.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.